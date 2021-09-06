A Lesson to Learn: 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.60. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that 908 Devices Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises 2021 Revenue Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :MASS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 908 Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $15.87 above the current price. MASS currently public float of 20.16M and currently shorts hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASS was 333.33K shares.

MASS’s Market Performance

MASS stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.39% and a quarterly performance of -8.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for 908 Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.83% for MASS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MASS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MASS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MASS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

MASS Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +11.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.50. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw -31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Knopp Kevin J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $35.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Knopp Kevin J. now owns 756,838 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $718,183 using the latest closing price.

Brown Christopher D., the Chief Technology Officer of 908 Devices Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Brown Christopher D. is holding 1,038,912 shares at $538,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.62 for the present operating margin

+55.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc. stands at -47.66. The total capital return value is set at -6.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.58. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.58. Total debt to assets is 12.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.78.