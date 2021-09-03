Why VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.56. The company’s stock price has collected 3.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Plans to File Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ :VIH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VIH currently public float of 15.55M and currently shorts hold a 45.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIH was 508.58K shares.

VIH’s Market Performance

VIH stocks went up by 3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.53% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.82% for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for VIH stocks with a simple moving average of -13.32% for the last 200 days.

VIH Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIH rose by +3.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIH starting from Alpine Global Management, LLC, who sale 717 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Jan 29. After this action, Alpine Global Management, LLC now owns 2,701,555 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, valued at $10,504 using the latest closing price.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, purchase 3,577 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Alpine Global Management, LLC is holding 2,705,132 shares at $50,006 based on the most recent closing price.