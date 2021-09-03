Why Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Expands Global Data Centre Platform With New Facility In The East Of Paris

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.24, which is -$2.3 below the current price. DLR currently public float of 281.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.21M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.74% and a quarterly performance of 8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for DLR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to DLR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

DLR Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.64. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from RUBERG DAVID C, who sale 55,212 shares at the price of $166.11 back on Sep 01. After this action, RUBERG DAVID C now owns 300,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $9,171,265 using the latest closing price.

RUBERG DAVID C, the EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 55,212 shares at $166.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that RUBERG DAVID C is holding 300,000 shares at $9,171,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+23.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 85.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.07. Total debt to assets is 41.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.