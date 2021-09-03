Why Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $157.53, which is -$3.29 below the current price. CPT currently public float of 99.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 681.73K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.39% and a quarterly performance of 18.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $162 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to CPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

CPT Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.70. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw 53.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from ODEN D KEITH, who sale 21,344 shares at the price of $148.80 back on Aug 05. After this action, ODEN D KEITH now owns 0 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $3,175,987 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 16,260 shares at $148.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 193,082 shares at $2,409,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.00. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.