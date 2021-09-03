We Analyzed the Future Direction of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), Here is What We Found

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) went up by 8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Performant Financial Corporation to Participate in Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PFMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is at -0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Performant Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. PFMT currently public float of 53.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFMT was 782.97K shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.32% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 625.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Performant Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for PFMT stocks with a simple moving average of 102.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFMT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PFMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

PFMT Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +637.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw 451.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Aug 19. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 12,585,261 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $148,000 using the latest closing price.

PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, sale 15,668 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that PCP MANAGERS GP, LLC is holding 6,331,869 shares at $78,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -8.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.21. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 156.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.