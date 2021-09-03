Wall Street Praises NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) After Recent Earnings Report

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.57. The company’s stock price has collected 8.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that NeoGenomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEO) Right Now?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.80, which is $5.05 above the current price. NEO currently public float of 117.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEO was 614.67K shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stocks went up by 8.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.50% and a quarterly performance of 24.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for NeoGenomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.16% for NEO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $55 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

NEO Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.28. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from CROWTHER BRUCE K, who sale 20,734 shares at the price of $41.46 back on Jun 08. After this action, CROWTHER BRUCE K now owns 49,564 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $859,632 using the latest closing price.

CARDOZA GEORGE, the President, Pharma Services of NeoGenomics Inc., sale 31,107 shares at $40.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that CARDOZA GEORGE is holding 176,772 shares at $1,247,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+37.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.54. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.00. Total debt to assets is 20.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.