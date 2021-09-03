The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) went up by 17.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s stock price has collected 18.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that The L.S. Starrett Company Announces Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE :SCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The L.S. Starrett Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SCX currently public float of 6.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCX was 13.06K shares.

SCX’s Market Performance

SCX stocks went up by 18.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.03% and a quarterly performance of -1.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for The L.S. Starrett Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.60% for SCX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.76% for the last 200 days.

SCX Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCX rose by +18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, The L.S. Starrett Company saw 109.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCX starting from STARRETT DOUGLAS A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $6.46 back on May 14. After this action, STARRETT DOUGLAS A now owns 1,000 shares of The L.S. Starrett Company, valued at $3,230 using the latest closing price.

RIORDAN THOMAS J, the Director of The L.S. Starrett Company, purchase 8,134 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that RIORDAN THOMAS J is holding 65,474 shares at $34,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.38 for the present operating margin

+30.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for The L.S. Starrett Company stands at -10.84. The total capital return value is set at 2.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.83. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX), the company’s capital structure generated 77.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.52. Total debt to assets is 20.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.