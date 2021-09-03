The Chart for Crocs Inc. (CROX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.76. The company’s stock price has collected -3.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that JD Sports and Crocs Offer Exclusive Drops at Afterpay Times Square Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.00, which is $18.43 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 60.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.11M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went down by -3.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of 34.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 236.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Crocs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of 48.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $160 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $152, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

CROX Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.71. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 121.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Poole Michelle, who sale 4,273 shares at the price of $141.48 back on Aug 09. After this action, Poole Michelle now owns 200,618 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $604,544 using the latest closing price.

Boltz Elaine L, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 9,296 shares at $129.39 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Boltz Elaine L is holding 98,443 shares at $1,202,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 220.20, with 55.50 for asset returns.