RPC Inc. (RES) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that Cboe Global Markets Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for RPC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.99, which is $0.73 above the current price. RES currently public float of 68.95M and currently shorts hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 758.18K shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went up by 9.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of -34.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for RPC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.62% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RES, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

RES Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from ROLLINS GARY W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Jun 23. After this action, ROLLINS GARY W now owns 78,700,000 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $564,680 using the latest closing price.

LOR INC, the 10% Owner of RPC Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $5.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that LOR INC is holding 78,700,000 shares at $564,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+2.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at -35.47. The total capital return value is set at -13.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.08. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on RPC Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 4.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.38.