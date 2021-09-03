Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that AER Leads Study to Reveal Extreme Winter Weather Is Related to Arctic Change

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.07, which is -$1.53 below the current price. VRSK currently public float of 159.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 803.60K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.13% and a quarterly performance of 18.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.36% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of 10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $203 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to VRSK, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

VRSK Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.05. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Shavel Lee, who sale 483 shares at the price of $201.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Shavel Lee now owns 38,006 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $97,523 using the latest closing price.

Foskett Christopher M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 525 shares at $196.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Foskett Christopher M is holding 25,311 shares at $103,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.66 for the present operating margin

+51.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 17.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.21. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 130.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 46.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.