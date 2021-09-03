Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that SPAR Group Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRP) Right Now?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRP is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SPAR Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SGRP currently public float of 8.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRP was 2.23M shares.

SGRP’s Market Performance

SGRP stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for SPAR Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for SGRP stocks with a simple moving average of 14.26% for the last 200 days.

SGRP Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6990. In addition, SPAR Group Inc. saw 47.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRP starting from BARTELS WILLIAMS H, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 27. After this action, BARTELS WILLIAMS H now owns 5,075,344 shares of SPAR Group Inc., valued at $74,250 using the latest closing price.

BARTELS WILLIAMS H, the Director of SPAR Group Inc., sale 2,491 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that BARTELS WILLIAMS H is holding 5,120,344 shares at $4,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+18.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPAR Group Inc. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.32. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.