Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went down by -9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.59. The company’s stock price has collected -8.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Phreesia Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 367.90K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went down by -8.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.72% and a quarterly performance of 16.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.93% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $81 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to PHR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

PHR Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.68. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw 15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Linetsky David, who sale 4,978 shares at the price of $70.42 back on Sep 01. After this action, Linetsky David now owns 140,388 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $350,535 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc., sale 474 shares at $71.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Linetsky David is holding 140,388 shares at $34,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.03 for the present operating margin

+52.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -18.36. The total capital return value is set at -12.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.82. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.16. Total debt to assets is 4.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.