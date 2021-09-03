Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) went up by 8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s stock price has collected 18.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRBO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. NRBO currently public float of 6.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRBO was 2.48M shares.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NRBO stocks went up by 18.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.86% and a quarterly performance of 47.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.18% for NRBO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 34.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -303.10, with -243.10 for asset returns.