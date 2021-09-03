Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. – TVTY

Is It Worth Investing in Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTY) Right Now?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTY is at 2.47.

TVTY currently public float of 43.41M and currently shorts hold a 14.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTY was 360.88K shares.

TVTY’s Market Performance

TVTY stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.35% and a quarterly performance of -10.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Tivity Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for TVTY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TVTY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TVTY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TVTY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

TVTY Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTY rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.75. In addition, Tivity Health Inc. saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTY starting from SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $21.67 back on Aug 11. After this action, SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL now owns 482,792 shares of Tivity Health Inc., valued at $2,383,700 using the latest closing price.

SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, the Director of Tivity Health Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $21.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL is holding 240,000 shares at $769,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivity Health Inc. stands at +12.99. The total capital return value is set at 15.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39.

Based on Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 13,300.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.25. Total debt to assets is 80.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12,875.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.