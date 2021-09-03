Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)?

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) went up by 7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 58 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in MongoDB, Guidewire Software, Tesla, Moderna, or Nio?

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE :GWRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.75, which is -$14.9 below the current price. GWRE currently public float of 83.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWRE was 468.56K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of 13.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Guidewire Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.62% for GWRE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $110 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

GWRE Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.27. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, who sale 837 shares at the price of $112.24 back on Jun 18. After this action, Cooper Jeffrey Elliott now owns 4,014 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $93,945 using the latest closing price.

Polelle Michael, the Chief Delivery Officer of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 1,299 shares at $112.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Polelle Michael is holding 3,129 shares at $145,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc. stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.75. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.