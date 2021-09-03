Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) went up by 4.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.92. The company’s stock price has collected 9.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALLO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.57. ALLO currently public float of 74.08M and currently shorts hold a 11.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLO was 971.92K shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO stocks went up by 9.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.49% and a quarterly performance of 9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.40% for ALLO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $53 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALLO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

ALLO Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from WITTE OWEN N., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $23.47 back on Aug 20. After this action, WITTE OWEN N. now owns 226,182 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $234,700 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 421,353 shares at $104,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

The total capital return value is set at -28.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.64. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.75. Total debt to assets is 4.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.