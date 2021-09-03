Is F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) a Keeper?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that F5 to Participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for F5 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $232.50, which is $29.38 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 60.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 452.51K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of 7.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for F5 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.75% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $203. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FFIV, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

FFIV Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.51. In addition, F5 Networks Inc. saw 15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from HIGGINSON ALAN, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $202.28 back on Sep 02. After this action, HIGGINSON ALAN now owns 11,383 shares of F5 Networks Inc., valued at $202,275 using the latest closing price.

WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of F5 Networks Inc., sale 479 shares at $203.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL is holding 7,385 shares at $97,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.67 for the present operating margin

+80.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Networks Inc. stands at +13.08. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.