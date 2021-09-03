Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Blink Charging to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ :BLNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is at 4.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.40, which is $9.45 above the current price. BLNK currently public float of 36.27M and currently shorts hold a 33.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLNK was 1.77M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.43% and a quarterly performance of -14.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 357.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Blink Charging Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.97% for BLNK stocks with a simple moving average of -10.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $31 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLNK reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BLNK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

BLNK Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.55. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from Engel Donald, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Aug 10. After this action, Engel Donald now owns 5,000 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $10,250 using the latest closing price.

Engel Donald, the Business Development Officer of Blink Charging Co., sale 5,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Engel Donald is holding 0 shares at $185,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-281.47 for the present operating margin

-185.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -286.45. The total capital return value is set at -96.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.21. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.43. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 202.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.