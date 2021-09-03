Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TSR Inc. (TSRI)

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) went up by 18.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s stock price has collected 19.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Box Urges Stockholders to Support Its Superior Director Nominees at September 9(th) Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in TSR Inc. (NASDAQ :TSRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSRI is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TSR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.80. TSRI currently public float of 0.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSRI was 29.84K shares.

TSRI’s Market Performance

TSRI stocks went up by 19.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.75% and a quarterly performance of 58.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.63% for TSR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.42% for TSRI stocks with a simple moving average of 50.97% for the last 200 days.

TSRI Trading at 35.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.12%, as shares surge +48.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSRI rose by +19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, TSR Inc. saw 87.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSRI starting from FITZGERALD ROBERT E, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Jun 16. After this action, FITZGERALD ROBERT E now owns 50,000 shares of TSR Inc., valued at $179,169 using the latest closing price.

Tirpak Bradley M, the Director of TSR Inc., purchase 1,613 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Tirpak Bradley M is holding 73,466 shares at $12,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.21 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for TSR Inc. stands at -0.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TSR Inc. (TSRI), the company’s capital structure generated 143.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.21 and the total asset turnover is 3.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.