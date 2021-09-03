Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Prices $300 Million Offering of Senior Notes due 2029

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.13, which is $4.85 above the current price. IEA currently public float of 16.63M and currently shorts hold a 17.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 637.46K shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.76% and a quarterly performance of 7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.69% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IEA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for IEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

IEA Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from Ares Management Corp, who purchase 3,185,039 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Jul 29. After this action, Ares Management Corp now owns 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., valued at $35,035,429 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the Director of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., purchase 3,185,039 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 3,185,039 shares at $35,035,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+10.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stands at +0.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.23. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with -1.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.