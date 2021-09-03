Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Compass Diversified (CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.17. The company’s stock price has collected 12.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Compass Diversified Completes Simplification of Tax Structure

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Diversified (NYSE :CODI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compass Diversified declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is -$1.74 below the current price. CODI currently public float of 54.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODI was 126.03K shares.

CODI’s Market Performance

CODI stocks went up by 12.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.51% and a quarterly performance of 23.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Compass Diversified. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.27% for CODI stocks with a simple moving average of 35.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CODI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CODI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODI reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CODI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

CODI Trading at 22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODI rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, Compass Diversified saw 65.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODI starting from Ewing D Eugene, who purchase 1,040 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Aug 23. After this action, Ewing D Eugene now owns 88,000 shares of Compass Diversified, valued at $28,954 using the latest closing price.

BURNS GORDON M, the See Remark (a) of Compass Diversified, purchase 5,000 shares at $27.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that BURNS GORDON M is holding 30,000 shares at $137,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.08 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Diversified stands at +0.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.26. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Diversified (CODI), the company’s capital structure generated 91.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.79. Total debt to assets is 37.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.