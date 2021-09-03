Here’s Our Rant About Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) went up by 10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s stock price has collected 27.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Recruiter.com Acquires Flexible Talent Solutions Leader, the Novo Group

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RCRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCRT is at -1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Recruiter.com Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of RCRT was 107.27K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT stocks went up by 27.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.56% and a quarterly performance of -51.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Recruiter.com Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.63% for RCRT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.82% for the last 200 days.

RCRT Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +27.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from RUIZ WALLACE D, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Jul 02. After this action, RUIZ WALLACE D now owns 4,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $19,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.25 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -200.37. Equity return is now at value 109.80, with -95.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.