Here’s Our Rant About GMS Inc. (GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s stock price has collected 3.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that GMS to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc. (NYSE :GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMS is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GMS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $58.00, which is $3.74 above the current price. GMS currently public float of 41.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMS was 253.50K shares.

GMS’s Market Performance

GMS stocks went up by 3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for GMS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for GMS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $58 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMS reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for GMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GMS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

GMS Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.76. In addition, GMS Inc. saw 68.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Turner John C JR, who sale 3,285 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Jun 29. After this action, Turner John C JR now owns 23,479 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $163,516 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of GMS Inc., purchase 15,229 shares at $48.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 4,963,943 shares at $733,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+28.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc. stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.84. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc. (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 134.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.27. Total debt to assets is 44.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.