Here’s How Your Trade Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Aggressively Right Now

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Provides Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.43, which is $20.93 above the current price. LW currently public float of 143.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.06M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of -23.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.59% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of -16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LW, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

LW Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.56. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw -18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Werner Thomas P., who sale 69,382 shares at the price of $67.16 back on Aug 02. After this action, Werner Thomas P. now owns 186,499 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $4,659,945 using the latest closing price.

JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, the Director of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., purchase 2,151 shares at $68.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that JURGENSEN WILLIAM G is holding 151,597 shares at $147,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.93 for the present operating margin

+22.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 12.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value 76.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 600.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.73. Total debt to assets is 68.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 587.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.