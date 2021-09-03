Here’s How Your Trade Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR) Aggressively Right Now – News Heater
Home  »  Business   »  Here’s How Your Trade Independence Holdings ...

Here’s How Your Trade Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR) Aggressively Right Now

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s stock price has collected -0.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :ACQR) Right Now?

ACQR currently public float of 14.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACQR was 7.32K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

ACQR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.46% for Independence Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for ACQR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

ACQR Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACQR fell by -0.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Independence Holdings Corp. saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Is Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) a Keeper?

September 3, 2021 No Comments

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam