Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) went down by -26.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Notification of Hold for ExxonMobil Project

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CLIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearSign Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. CLIR currently public float of 25.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLIR was 72.88K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.21% and a quarterly performance of -38.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for ClearSign Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.27% for CLIR stocks with a simple moving average of -46.26% for the last 200 days.

CLIR Trading at -43.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -36.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR fell by -21.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

The total capital return value is set at -69.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -61.50 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.