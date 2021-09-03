Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Atlas Corp. (ATCO)?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected 8.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Seaspan Announces Order Option for Five 7,000 TEU Dual-Fuel LNG Containership Newbuilds

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Corp. (NYSE :ATCO) Right Now?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATCO is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Atlas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.57, which is $2.1 above the current price. ATCO currently public float of 184.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCO was 692.21K shares.

ATCO’s Market Performance

ATCO stocks went up by 8.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.09% and a quarterly performance of 13.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Atlas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.31% for ATCO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATCO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATCO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for ATCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATCO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

ATCO Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCO rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Atlas Corp. saw 42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.67 for the present operating margin

+55.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Corp. stands at +13.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.50. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Corp. (ATCO), the company’s capital structure generated 145.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 56.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.