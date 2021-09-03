A Lesson to Learn: KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) went up by 10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces First Half of 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ :KBSF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBSF is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for KBS Fashion Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KBSF currently public float of 1.54M and currently shorts hold a 13.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBSF was 410.69K shares.

KBSF’s Market Performance

KBSF stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.68% and a quarterly performance of 21.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for KBS Fashion Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.95% for KBSF stocks with a simple moving average of 27.72% for the last 200 days.

KBSF Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBSF rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, KBS Fashion Group Limited saw 38.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.