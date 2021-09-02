Why Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Chimera Investment Corporation for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE :CIM) Right Now?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIM is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.44, which is -$2.38 below the current price. CIM currently public float of 228.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIM was 2.02M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of 5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Chimera Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for CIM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 49.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIM starting from Kortman Kelley, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $26.26 back on Aug 25. After this action, Kortman Kelley now owns 5,800 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation, valued at $7,878 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+95.30 for the present operating margin

+92.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 357.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 77.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.