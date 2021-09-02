Wall Street Pummels Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) After Recent Earnings Report

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock price has collected 4.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Nate Rackiewicz Joins Gannett as Chief Data Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE :GCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gannett Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.97, which is -$1.81 below the current price. GCI currently public float of 127.56M and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCI was 1.62M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stocks went up by 4.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.24% and a quarterly performance of 26.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 266.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Gannett Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for GCI stocks with a simple moving average of 37.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

GCI Trading at 17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +279.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 94.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from JANULIS THEODORE PETER, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.46 back on May 11. After this action, JANULIS THEODORE PETER now owns 89,366 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $89,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+33.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -19.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66. Equity return is now at value -60.30, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 526.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.04. Total debt to assets is 61.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 479.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.