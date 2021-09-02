The Chart for Formula One Group (FWONK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/21 that Liberty Media Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ :FWONK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Formula One Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.38, which is -$2.6 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FWONK was 762.17K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.48% and a quarterly performance of 16.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Formula One Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for FWONK stocks with a simple moving average of 13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FWONK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FWONK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FWONK, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.78. In addition, Formula One Group saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.61 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at -15.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.39.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 119.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.