Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.38. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.36, which is $1.49 above the current price. MGY currently public float of 161.65M and currently shorts hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGY was 1.76M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.36% and a quarterly performance of 9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for MGY stocks with a simple moving average of 35.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $21 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MGY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

MGY Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw 120.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from CHAZEN STEPHEN I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Aug 05. After this action, CHAZEN STEPHEN I now owns 7,045,971 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $706,150 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,600,000 shares at $14.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 23,004,226 shares at $109,060,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.85 for the present operating margin

-83.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at -226.08. The total capital return value is set at -24.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.65. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 27.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.