Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.21. The company's stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE :FRO) Right Now?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Frontline Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.40, which is $0.38 above the current price. FRO currently public float of 97.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRO was 1.20M shares.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Frontline Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for FRO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

FRO Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Ltd. stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Frontline Ltd. (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.