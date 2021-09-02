Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) went up by 11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price has collected 29.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Hycroft to Present at the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek and Denver Gold Forum Americas Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :HYMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYMC is at -0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. HYMC currently public float of 59.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYMC was 233.24K shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC stocks went up by 29.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.86% and a quarterly performance of -41.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.84% for HYMC stocks with a simple moving average of -56.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +29.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT , who sale 173,560 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Aug 27. After this action, HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 5,995,316 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $350,591 using the latest closing price.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT , the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 44,631 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 6,168,876 shares at $95,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.63 for the present operating margin

-140.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -289.92. The total capital return value is set at -45.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.26.

Based on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), the company’s capital structure generated 889.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.89. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 858.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 220.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.