Here’s Our Rant About Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Emgold Identifies 20 Geophysical Exploration Targets for Follow up on Its Casa South Property, QC

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rio Tinto Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.41, which is $26.88 above the current price. RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 2.31M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.36% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.13% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.01. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.10 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +21.90. The total capital return value is set at 28.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.01. Equity return is now at value 41.80, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 29.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 14.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.