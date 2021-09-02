Here’s Our Rant About Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s stock price has collected 13.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Energy Recovery Publishes Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; Announces ESG Webinar with Company Leaders

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ :ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.22.

ERII currently public float of 41.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERII was 359.29K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII stocks went up by 13.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.47% and a quarterly performance of 10.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Energy Recovery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.51% for ERII stocks with a simple moving average of 26.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to ERII, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ERII Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII rose by +13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.50. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 61.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Lorentzen Ole Peter, who sale 23,664 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Jul 02. After this action, Lorentzen Ole Peter now owns 6,655,239 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $514,704 using the latest closing price.

Lorentzen Ole Peter, the 10% Owner of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 161,431 shares at $22.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Lorentzen Ole Peter is holding 6,678,903 shares at $3,658,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.52 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 10.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.34. Total debt to assets is 8.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.03.