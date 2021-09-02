ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) went up by 3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s stock price has collected 7.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ :CCXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCXI is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50. CCXI currently public float of 53.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCXI was 2.76M shares.

CCXI’s Market Performance

CCXI stocks went up by 7.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.81% and a quarterly performance of 63.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for ChemoCentryx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for CCXI stocks with a simple moving average of -58.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCXI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCXI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCXI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CCXI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

CCXI Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXI rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, ChemoCentryx Inc. saw -73.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXI starting from Tyree James L, who sale 2,454 shares at the price of $9.76 back on May 21. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 15,275 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc., valued at $23,956 using the latest closing price.

Butt Tausif, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of ChemoCentryx Inc., purchase 10,870 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Butt Tausif is holding 10,870 shares at $120,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ChemoCentryx Inc. stands at -85.31. The total capital return value is set at -20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.94. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 376.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.56.