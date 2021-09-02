CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Just Got Our Attention

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s stock price has collected 10.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINE(TM) Program

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX :CVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVM is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $0.64 above the current price. CVM currently public float of 39.19M and currently shorts hold a 22.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVM was 1.90M shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

CVM stocks went up by 10.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.70% and a quarterly performance of -53.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for CEL-SCI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.71% for CVM stocks with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2015.

CVM Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +28.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVM starting from Watson Robert Eugene, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jul 06. After this action, Watson Robert Eugene now owns 4,431 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE, the Director of CEL-SCI Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE is holding 5,973 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5188.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CEL-SCI Corporation stands at -5415.64. The total capital return value is set at -110.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.10. Equity return is now at value -98.90, with -62.40 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.40. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 836.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.