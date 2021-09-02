Can Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Remain Competitive?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Wabtec Appoints John Olin to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE :WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.90. WAB currently public float of 180.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAB was 1.08M shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.67% and a quarterly performance of 7.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.06% for WAB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

WAB Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.96. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from DeNinno David L, who sale 2,533 shares at the price of $89.36 back on Aug 31. After this action, DeNinno David L now owns 79,515 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $226,338 using the latest closing price.

DeNinno David L, the Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $89.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that DeNinno David L is holding 82,048 shares at $359,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+25.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +5.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 24.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.