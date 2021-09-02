Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) went up by 7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s stock price has collected 11.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARNA is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.25. ARNA currently public float of 56.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARNA was 475.56K shares.

ARNA’s Market Performance

ARNA stocks went up by 11.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of -7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.70% for ARNA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARNA reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for ARNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARNA, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ARNA Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARNA rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.16. In addition, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARNA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $48.19 back on Aug 16. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 39,550 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $48,190 using the latest closing price.

Munshi Amit, the President and CEO of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $50.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Munshi Amit is holding 38,550 shares at $50,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133742.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -126875.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.16. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -40.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.05. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9,872.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.62.