Amphenol Corporation (APH) Just Got Our Attention

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Amphenol Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend Payment

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Amphenol Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.57, which is $2.43 above the current price. APH currently public float of 595.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 2.43M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of 12.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.98% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $138 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to APH, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

APH Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Booker Martin, who sale 140,000 shares at the price of $76.29 back on Aug 27. After this action, Booker Martin now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $10,680,852 using the latest closing price.

Silverman David M, the Senior VP, Human Resources of Amphenol Corporation, sale 80,078 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Silverman David M is holding 7,000 shares at $5,929,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.19 for the present operating margin

+30.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 18.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.20. Total debt to assets is 33.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.