A Lesson to Learn: Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) went up by 19.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s stock price has collected 216.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Focus Universal Inc. Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ :FCUV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Focus Universal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50. FCUV currently public float of 15.16M. Today, the average trading volume of FCUV was 3.52M shares.

FCUV’s Market Performance

FCUV stocks went up by 216.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 353.65% and a quarterly performance of 253.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 78.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.90% for Focus Universal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 247.00% for FCUV stocks with a simple moving average of 331.39% for the last 200 days.

FCUV Trading at 388.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 78.19%, as shares surge +386.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +416.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCUV rose by +217.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Focus Universal Inc. saw 450.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FCUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.05 for the present operating margin

+7.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Universal Inc. stands at -151.11. The total capital return value is set at -44.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.89. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV), the company’s capital structure generated 10.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.