We Analyzed the Future Direction of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), Here is What We Found

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 14.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s stock price has collected -18.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Standard Lithium Announces Inclusion in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.14. SLI currently public float of 127.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 998.49K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went down by -18.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.50% and a quarterly performance of 66.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 416.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.93% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of 64.92% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 130.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -19.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.33. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 8.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.