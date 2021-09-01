UDR Inc. (UDR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that UDR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full-year 2021 Guidance Ranges

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1350.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for UDR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.56, which is $0.81 above the current price. UDR currently public float of 294.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 1.93M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.76% and a quarterly performance of 9.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for UDR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UDR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

UDR Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.41. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from McDonnough Clinton D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Aug 06. After this action, McDonnough Clinton D now owns 6,496 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $277,701 using the latest closing price.

ALCOCK HARRY G, the SVP-Chief Investment Officer of UDR Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $54.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that ALCOCK HARRY G is holding 52,667 shares at $824,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.63 for the present operating margin

+14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 159.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.53. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.