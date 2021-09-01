The Chart for The Mosaic Company (MOS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Mosaic Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization Paydown of $450 Million November Debt Maturity New $2.5 Billion Line of Credit Maturing in 2026

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.42, which is $7.98 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 343.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 4.45M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.55% and a quarterly performance of -13.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $39 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to MOS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 39.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.15. Total debt to assets is 24.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.