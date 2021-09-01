The Chart for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/21 that New Cox Platform Gives Used-Car Buyers a Clearer Picture of Costs

Is It Worth Investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE :PAG) Right Now?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAG is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.43, which is $25.77 above the current price. PAG currently public float of 65.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAG was 311.96K shares.

PAG’s Market Performance

PAG stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.11% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for PAG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PAG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $94 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAG reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PAG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PAG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

PAG Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAG rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.95. In addition, Penske Automotive Group Inc. saw 51.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAG starting from PENSKE ROGER S, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $89.87 back on Aug 16. After this action, PENSKE ROGER S now owns 286,835 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc., valued at $2,246,842 using the latest closing price.

BARR JOHN, the Director of Penske Automotive Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $90.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that BARR JOHN is holding 6,206 shares at $450,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.12 for the present operating margin

+15.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG), the company’s capital structure generated 220.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.79. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.