Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) went up by 18.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s stock price has collected 124.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :RGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RGC currently public float of 2.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGC was 1.34M shares.

RGC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 49.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.85% for Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 133.40% for RGC stocks with a simple moving average of 171.23% for the last 200 days.

RGC Trading at 171.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.86%, as shares surge +281.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGC rose by +124.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited saw 227.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RGC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

