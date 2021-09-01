Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.85. The company’s stock price has collected 16.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Oriental Culture Holding LTD Relocates Its Principal Executive Office to Hong Kong

Is It Worth Investing in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ :OCG) Right Now?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Oriental Culture Holding LTD declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OCG currently public float of 14.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCG was 956.18K shares.

OCG’s Market Performance

OCG stocks went up by 16.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Oriental Culture Holding LTD. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.69% for OCG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

OCG Trading at 14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCG rose by +16.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Oriental Culture Holding LTD saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+84.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oriental Culture Holding LTD stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.78. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.