MEDNAX Inc. (MD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.67. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/21 that Mednax Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE :MD) Right Now?

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MD is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MEDNAX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.44, which is -$1.81 below the current price. MD currently public float of 84.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MD was 492.14K shares.

MD’s Market Performance

MD stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.15% and a quarterly performance of -0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for MEDNAX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for MD stocks with a simple moving average of 17.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MD, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

MD Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, MEDNAX Inc. saw 30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from ORDAN MARK S, who sale 95,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Aug 30. After this action, ORDAN MARK S now owns 208,425 shares of MEDNAX Inc., valued at $3,333,550 using the latest closing price.

Hinson Roger Mack, the Pres., PDX & OBX Medical Group of MEDNAX Inc., sale 8,799 shares at $32.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hinson Roger Mack is holding 116,129 shares at $284,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.92 for the present operating margin

+24.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDNAX Inc. stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on MEDNAX Inc. (MD), the company’s capital structure generated 241.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.71. Total debt to assets is 53.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.