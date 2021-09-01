Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/30/21 that Lululemon Stock Is Ready to Get Moving Again

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ :LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $401.63, which is -$2.4 below the current price. LULU currently public float of 114.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LULU was 893.97K shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 24.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Lululemon Athletica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for LULU stocks with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $466 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $447. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LULU, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

LULU Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $405.13. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from BURGOYNE CELESTE, who sale 14,362 shares at the price of $366.95 back on Jun 29. After this action, BURGOYNE CELESTE now owns 5,415 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $5,270,113 using the latest closing price.

MORFITT MARTHA A M, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $330.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that MORFITT MARTHA A M is holding 90,154 shares at $1,584,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+55.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.47. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.79. Total debt to assets is 19.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.